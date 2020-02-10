Surprised to win Allan Border Medal after horrendous Ashes, states David Warner

David Warner has revealed that he was surprised to receive the prestigious Allan Border Medal after the horrendous Ashes where he managed to muster 95 runs in 10 innings. Meanwhile, Aaron Finch was crowned ODI player of the year, while Labuschangne clinched the Test player of the year award.

David Warner, on Monday, claimed his 3rd Allan Border Medal after pipping fellow Australian batsman Steven Smith by just one vote. The southpaw had a scintillating 2019 World Cup where he amassed 647 runs at an average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma for being the leading run-scorer of the tournament. But Warner admitted that he was surprised after winning the medal as he had a horrendous Ashes where he managed to muster a total of 95 runs in 10 innings at an average of 9.5.

“I had an absolutely horrendous Ashes and generally, across the Test matches, that's where a lot of the votes are polled, so I didn't think I was a chance for that (Border Medal). It was a shock and a surprise. When it is that close, you really don't know so it's a big surprise to be honest,” said Warner as quoted by Cricket Australia.

The Allan Border Medal winner redeemed himself in the home T20I series against Sri Lanka where he managed to score 217 runs in just three innings. The belligerent opener never looked back since slamming a mammoth 335* in the second Test against Pakistan after scoring a brilliant 154 in the first Test. The left-hander upped his game against New Zealand, finishing as the second-highest run-getter, scoring 297 runs in 3 Tests. Warner showcases his class away from home, too, as he managed to put three figures against India in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I had no doubt that I had the capabilities of coming back and being here again. It was a lot of hard work and commitment to put my hand back up for selection, and to go away and do what I know best which is to try and score as many runs as I can in any competition I'm playing in,” he added.

David Warner also thanked the people who were involved in paving the way for him, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft who returned to the fold following their respective suspensions in 2018 for their involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

"There was obviously a lot of work done to reintegrate the three of us, and the way that unfolded and the way we were reintegrated back into the team … I'm extremely grateful for that."

On the other hand, Marnus Labuschagne claimed the Test Player of the Year award, while limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch clinched the ODI Player of the Year award. Warner, meanwhile, also clinched the T20I Player of the Year award. Alyssa Healy won the Female ODI and T20I Player of the Year, while Ellyse Perry won the Belinda Clark Award, an award equivalent to the Allan Border Medal. Shaun Marsh and Molly Strano were both awarded the Domestic Player of the Year awards, while former fast bowler and Australian bowling coach Craig McDermott was inducted into the Hall of Fame.