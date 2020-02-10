SA vs ENG | Quinton de Kock leads well and will shine like MS Dhoni in future, hails Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher was all praise for South Africa’s new ODI skipper Quinton de Kock on the completion of his first assignment open command where he led with example with the bat. Boucher has shared that Faf du Plessis has been rested keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to come.

Quinton de Kock has come out shining in his first assignment as the permanent ODI skipper of South Africa where he led the side with example. De Kock was adjudged the man of the series in the three-match ODI rubber against England where he scored a match-winning ton in the series opener and a half century at the Wanderers.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is mighty impressed by the keeper batsman’s performance as he hailed his match awareness and never dying love for the game for his success at the helm. Boucher feels that de Kock will overcome all the odds to become a great leader.

"A lot of people questioned [MS] Dhoni when he was captaining India and he had a great captaincy record. Quinny enjoys being in the game. Sometimes he sits in the dressing room during Test-match cricket and he gets really irritated because he wants to be doing something all the time. I think he really enjoys it. The off-the-field stuff is the stuff that might get to him a bit. We're going to have to help him in that regard. But certainly, on the field, he leads well," Boucher told ESPNCricinfo.

De Kock will be leading a young side in the T20 series against England in the absence of skipper Faf du Plessis. Boucher shared that du Plessis is an important player of their T20 setup and has been rested ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under. Du Plessis has had a tough time in the field lately with the bat and hence the rest will help him regroup.

"Faf is still one of our best T20 players," Boucher said. "We feel at this point in time he needs a bit of a break away from the game. It's always good to have a bit of a rest. There is going to be a lot of cricket for them leading up to a World Cup so any opportunity we get to give guys a bit of rest and give other guys opportunities to see what they're all about. I would like to think against Australia, the rest will be enough and they can come back and play."