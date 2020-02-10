PAK vs BAN | Pakistan Cricket Board keen to make second Test a pink-ball affair

Bangladesh, on Sunday, received a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play a Day-Night Test match under lights in April. PCB CEO Wasim Khan revealed that Pakistan want to experiment with the Test format and are ready for a pink-ball game should Bangladesh agree to it.

PCB is zestful on hosting a day-night Test match in Pakistan and wants the second Test of the two-test series to be a pink-ball affari. Wasim Khan, CEO of PCB, on Sunday, said that the board has also sent a proposal to BCB for the same. Pakistan, after holding its first Test series at home after a 10-year hiatus in December 2019, are now keen to experiment with the longest format of the game and are hence eager to host a pink-ball Test.

“With Test cricket returning to Pakistan now and many countries also going towards day and night Tests, we want to give our players maximum exposure and also want to host pink ball matches,” Wasim Khan said, reported Sportstar.

Further, Khan revealed that South Africa has agreed to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20 series in March-April 2020 after the country's tour of India in March. Khan also credited the previous board officials for bringing in PSL and white-ball cricket back to Pakistan.

“South Africa ends its tour of India on 18th March while the [Pakistan Super League] ends on 22nd March so we are looking at pencilling in the first match on, say, 24th March,” he said.

Pakistan will play their only ODI against Bangladesh at Karachi on April 3, 2020