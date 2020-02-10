PAK VS BAN | Mominul Haque takes inspiration from Bangladesh's U19 victory

According to Mominul Haque, the senior team can take inspiration from the junior team which stunned India to lift the Under 19 world cup in South Africa. The statement has come during a crisis where his side has lost five out of the last six tests by an innings margin, last one against Pakistan.

When Bangladesh stunned India to lift the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, the Test skipper said that time has come for the senior team to take inspiration from the junior team on how to fightback when the chips are down. Similarly, the Under 19 team was struggling at 102 for six but their captain Akbar Ali managed to keep his calm and produced a gem 43 not out which dragged them towards the line.

"If you want to learn something, you can learn from your juniors and from everywhere. They can give us some knowledge on how to get good results, they really fought back on the ground and we should learn from them. We have to learn one more thing from them and that is the way they have shown self belief," Haque told reporters in Pakistan as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The skipper’s statement came during a crisis where Bangladesh have lost five out of the last six tests by an innings margin, with the last one coming against Pakistan where the hosts thrashed them by an innings and 44 runs. Mominul further added that the team has no excuse for their batting misery as they need to sort out things as quickly as they have not been able to produce winning results for quite some time now.

"It was a very disappointing performance by us, there is no excuse for it and I think we have to improve a lot of things, in home conditions every team is very good. They know our strength and they bowled very well. They worked very hard and it was more disappointing because we could not get even one 100-run partnership. I think it is very difficult to score big runs if you get out at 30 or 35, because then you cannot make good partnerships”, he said.

Bangladesh would play the second Test of this two-match Test series in April, after a solitary ODI to cap off the three-part tour.