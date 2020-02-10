PAK vs BAN | Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed reprimanded for over-the-top celebration

Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed has been reprimanded for his aggressive celebration after taking Azhar Ali’s wicket in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The incident took place in the 23rd over of the Pakistan innings when Jayed celebrated too close to the batsman Azhar Ali in an aggressive manner.

The ICC have added insult to Bangladesh's injury as right-arm pacer Abu Jayed has been slapped with a demerit point - and subsequently has been given a reprimand - for his over-the-top celebration after dismissing Azhar Ali in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Jayed, after taking the wicket of Ali in Pakistan's first innings, celebrated too close to the batsman - reminiscent to Rabada's celebration after dismissing Joe Root last month - and the celebration was deemed inappropriate by the match officials.

The right-arm pacer has been handed one dermit point for the action and it happens to be his first in a 24-month period. On-field umpire Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney brought in the charge alongside third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Shoiab Raza. Jayed, who did not contest the charge, accepted the sanction given by match referee Richie Richardson.

A reprimand is the minimum penalty for a level 1 offense in the ICC’s Code of Conduct.

"Jayed was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," said a statement from ICC, reported Cricbuzz.