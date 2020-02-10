IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders rope in James Foster as fielding coach

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in former England wicket-keeper as the fielding coach for the upcoming season, the franchise confirmed on Monday. Foster will join a coaching unit that already comprises the likes of Brendon McCullum, David Hussey, Kyle Mills and Abhishek Nayar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have added yet another former player to their coaching staff for the upcoming season after roping in former England wicket-keeper James Foster as the side’s fielding coach. Foster is widely regarded as one of the best glovesmen to have ever played for England and between 2002 and 2009, the now 39-year-old represented the English national team in 23 international matches.

Foster, who announced his retirement from professional cricket at the end of the 2018/19 season, has previously served as the batting consultant of Glamorgan in the T20 Blast in 2019 and also the head coach of the Khulna Titans franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League in the 2019/20 season. The 39-year-old is yet another valuable addition to KKR’s reputed and well-known coaching staff that already has Brendon McCullum as the Head Coach, David Hussey as mentor Kyle Mills as bowling coach and Abhishek Nayar as batting coach.

Foster, along with the other coaching staff, will be aiming to help KKR land their third IPL title after the franchise failed to qualify for the play-offs in the 2019 season of the tournament.