IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli doesn’t have many weaknesses, reveals Tim Southee

Despite dismissing the Indian skipper in Auckland, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee has revealed that Virat Kohli does not have many weaknesses when it comes to batting technique and is a class player across formats. Southee has also admitted that it is always nice to see the back of Kohli for the other team.

Third consecutive time in the ODI format, Kohli has been caught bamboozled in the crease with inswingers or googlies that have shaped in to hit the stumps. After the second ODI in New Zealand, Tim Southee revealed that despite getting Kohli out twice in the series, the right-handed batsman does not have many weaknesses. It was the right-arm pacer, bowling wide from the crease, catching the Indian skipper by surprise with the inswinger.

"He's obviously a class player and doesn't have many weaknesses. The wicket offered a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you got it in the right area there was enough there to ask a few questions," said Southee, reported stuff.co.nz.

The Kiwi pacer also added that it is always nice to get key players out during a run-chase, given that India are a dominant side during run-chases in ODIs. Southee was more than happy with the team’s performance after faltering in the T20I series, where they were battered by their counterparts 5-0. However, following the drubbing, the Tom Latham-led New Zealand side have made a comeback with back-to-back ODI wins in the three-match ODI series.

"I guess it's your job to take wickets and it's always nice when you get the key players in the opposition out. He's a great player and been in great form. Especially in run-chases, he's been exceptional. It's always nice to see the back of him," he added.

"It is always great to play India. Obviously the T20 series did not go according to plan but the one-day games have been great. The one-day side played some great cricket for a while, although we are missing a couple of guys.”

Like Kohli, Southee too admitted that it would be nice if they could get past the Indian team in the third ODI to post a 3-0 series win after the painful loss in the T20I series earlier in the month.

"We will do what we do and result will take care of itself. We want to keep playing the way we have been playing and it is nice to win the series already; but to win another game, it is always nice," he concluded.