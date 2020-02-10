IND vs NZ | Ross Taylor has played like ‘god’ on leg-side, quips Shardul Thakur

Ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, Shardul Thakur has stated that the way Ross Taylor has been hitting the ball on leg-side is godly, and he further revealed that he has been one of the most difficult batsmen to bowl to in the Kiwi camp. He has also emphasised on executing the game plans.

Ross Taylor has put the fear in the Indian bowling attack, with his extravagant shot-making ability on the leg-side. Whenever an Indian bowler has erred in his line and length, the Kiwi batsman has deposited them into the stands towards mid-wicket and square-leg.

Following another valuable knock of 73 by Taylor in Auckland, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur admitted that the Kiwi batsman is hitting the ball like a ‘god.’ However, he admitted that the Indian team did not grasp hold of the chances in the two ODIs where they could have sent the right-hander packing early in the innings.

“He’s (Taylor) batting really well, he’s able to play on the leg-side like a ‘god.’ However, we have had chances to dismiss him in both the ODIs. It is important to take his wicket initially for the team,” said Thakur in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

The Indian bowler admitted that every game is an opportunity for them to express themselves and showcase their skills irrespective of the result. Thakur, however, was vary of the question of team selection and played it down by admitting that it was management’s decision to pick the team and not his own.

“Every game is important, be it, we losing 2-0 or be it winning 2-0. However, this is our chance to express ourselves and showcase our skills. Confidence develops once you keep executing your plans. You don’t have to worry about the outcome much, as long as the plans are being executed perfectly. It is management’s decision to pick the team, I have no say on that!” he added.

Thakur also added that it the bowlers’ duty to set the field during the game, as they are the ones that come up with the bowling plans. Only when their plans are not working, Indian skipper Virat Kohli intervenes and advises the bowlers. The 28-year-old also added that Tim Southee’s performance in the second ODI was outstanding despite the bowler being sick.

“Wherever you play, the bowler gets the privilege to set the field. If the bowler’s fielding plans are not working, the captain (Kohli) steps in and gives us advice on where to bowl. I think it was a special performance from Tim Southee the other day especially when he was sick,” he added.

He also quipped the reporters and thanked them for revealing that Kane Williamson will be back in the New Zealand squad for the third ODI while showering praises for the Kiwi openers.

“The opening partnership is good up front, that is the prime reason for them to put up a good total,” he signed off.