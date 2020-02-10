IND vs NZ | Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner to join Kiwi squad for final ODI, confirms New Zealand Cricket

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and medium-pacer Blair Tickner — both of whom are currently playing for New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test against India A — have been recalled to the New Zealand squad for the third ODI against India. The illness-marred Kiwis have already won the series 2-0.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, Sodhi and Tickner were called up to the national team set up ahead of the fourth day's play in the unofficial Test. Sodhi and Tickner — who were part of the T20I team that lost 0-5 — will join the senior men's squad for training on Monday. Meanwhile, Auckland Aces’ left-arm pacer Ben Lister will join the New Zealand A squad as a replacement.

With the likes of Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Scott Kuggeleijn still recovering from gastro problems and a viral bug, their participation in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in doubt. While Santner and Kuggeleijn didn't feature in the second ODI in Auckland, Southee played despite his illness and delivered a fine spell.

"With illness and injury in camp, we've called in some reinforcements (Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner) for the final ODI on Tuesday at the Mount," confirmed New Zealand Cricket in a tweet on Monday.

These illnesses add to the worries for the hosts who are already without their regular skipper and No.1 batsman in Kane Williamson, who missed the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs due to a shoulder injury. However, there was no confirmation on the participation of the skipper for the final ODI.