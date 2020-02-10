IND A vs NZ A | Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay Shankar close off the game in Licoln

Today at 6:35 PM
India A concluded their NZ tour with a draw as the Indian stalwarts joined the side to hear up for the upcoming Test series against the Kiwis. It was an amazing display of dominance by India as they piled up 467 runs as Ajinkya Rahane and in-form Shubman Gill scoring centuries to close off the game.
Brief Scores: New Zealand A 386/9 decl. (Daryl Mitchell 103*, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2-50, Mohammed Siraj 2-75) drew with India A 467/5 (Shubman Gill 136, Ajinkya Rahane 101, Vijay Shankar 66).
The final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A finished in a stalemate as the sides displayed their batting might. India vicecaptain Ajinkya Rahane piled up an impressive ton to finish off the game.
It was a sight of relief to see the top order firing after a disaster in the previous games. One of the reasons for the same was the inclusion of Indian senior team players who hoped for some game time ahead of the two-match Test rubber against the Kiwis.
While Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara went past the milestone on the third day, it was the turn of Vijay Shankar to join the party on the final day. Rahane and Shankar's unbeaten 120-run partnership saw them contribute 101 and the latter's 66-run knock was the highlight of the final day.
