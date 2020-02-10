ICC U19 World Cup | Bangladesh's reaction was dirty, claims Priyam Garg

After the nasty scene that was created after Bangladesh's win in the U19 WC final, Priyam Garg has attributed the Bangladeshi players reaction as 'dirty' and claimed that the incident shouldn't have occurred. The India team manager has also clarified that the match referee has already talked to him.

While Bangladesh winning the ICC U-19 World Cup - a first for them at any level - was a historic occasion for the sport in general and for their country in particular, the players from both sides involved in a nasty incident during the former's celebratory run to pitch. Players from both sides engaged in an exchange of words and indulged in some pushing on the field, which also left a Bangladeshi flag damaged. India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg, while saying winning and losing are part and parcel of the game, minced no words in calling the incident dirty.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg said in the post-match press conference, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Not only the cricketers, the fans also indulged in an intense fight in the stands with bottles being thrown into the ground. Indian team manager Anil Patel has revealed that the match referee would be studying the footage of the final minutes of the match and update them on Monday.

"We don't know what actually happened. Everybody was in a shock, absolutely, but we don't know what happened exactly. The ICC officials are going to watch the footage of the last few minutes and they are going to let us know," Patel told ESPNcrcinfo.

"The referee came to me. He was sorry about the incident. He clarified the ICC is going to take very seriously what has happened during the match and the last session and they are going to witness the footage and they will tell us in the morning [on the next step]."