ICC U19 World Cup 2020 | Unfortunate what happened after World Cup finals, admits Akbar Ali

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said he regretted the unwanted aggression from his players after the end of the match that nearly resulted in a clash after his team lifted the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Ali also applauded the support he and his boys received throughout the four-week-long event.

Though the Bangladeshi players were overtly aggressive while fielding — their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery being a prime example — the emotions began getting the better of them by the end of the match as well. As Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times openly on camera. Once the win was confirmed, the players in the dugout ran onto the field in jubilation, while also taunting the desolate Indians. One India player then pushed a Bangladeshi player who had allegedly said uncharitable things before coach Paras Mhambrey stepped in to calm his boys.

"Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," Akbar told PTI at the post-match conference.

The skipper, if not anyone else, was a class apart throughout the match and was also adjudged as the Player of the Final for his composed unbeaten 43.

No questions can, however, be asked about the dedication and effort put in by the Bangladeshi team and staff, who had landed in South Africa a month prior to the World Cup.

"It's a dream come true. It's all about the hard work we have done over the last two years. The coaching staff...I just cannot thank them enough for how much support they have given us on and off the field. We've had a very good experience, and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully, this will be the stepping stone for us. Those who have supported us here have been our 12th man here. We really appreciate it," Ali added.