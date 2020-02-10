ICC U19 World Cup 2020 | It’s been a good experience, but it wasn’t our day, admits Priyam Garg

India U19 captain Priyam Garg admitted that though the World Cup overall has been a good experience for the team, it just wasn’t their day in the final yesterday. Meanwhile, star batsman Yashaswi Jaiswal said that he is already looking forward to taking the next level in his cricketing journey.

Coming into the finals, the defending champions looked a safe bet to cross the Bangladesh hurdle and clinch a record fifth title at the U19 level. However, destiny had a different outcome waiting for them.

“It wasn't our day. The boys put up a great show but the results didn't go our way. Very happy with the way we fought, they (bowlers) gave their best. It's a good experience playing here in South Africa. Prior to the World Cup, we played a series here and that was also good,” Garg said at the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Put into bat, the Indians looked steady despite the slow flow of runs while Jaiswal and Tilak Verma were at the crease. But a catastrophic collapse, triggered by the dismissal of Jaiswal with the score at 156 for three, saw them bundled out for 177. In the end, it was only a fine spell of leg-spin bowling by Ravi Bishnoi that kept India in the game.

“Toss didn't matter, there was something in the wicket. Bangladesh's bowlers started well. Our batsmen played well too but we hoped to get a few more runs. 215-220 would've been a good score. 178 is not a good total. Our bowlers responded pretty well and Bangladesh batted well. Very pleased with our bowlers,” Garg added.

With 400 runs in six matches with an average of 133.33, Jaiswal was the runaway leader for the Player of the Tournament award.

“I really enjoyed the tournament. I had a good experience here on how to play in these wickets. I knew I had to play my game. Looking forward I am thinking about what I am playing next and it's about the process. I want to stick with that,” Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation.