Firmly believe next-gen cricketers will emerge from small towns and cities, attests Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is confident that a vast majority of the next generation of young cricketers will come hail small cities and towns. Dravid, on Sunday, was present at Kattuveppilaipatti to inaugurate the SCF Cricket Stadium.

Rahul Dravid, who was the coach of the World Cup-winning Indian U19 side in 2018 and is the current head of NCA in Bengaluru, feels that a vast majority of the next generation of young cricketers will surface from small cities and towns, as the new SCF Cricket Stadium got inaugurated at Kattuveppilaipatti on Sunday.

Dravid further revealed that he wishes to play at the newly-inaugurated ground and comically exclaimed that he is too old and not fit enough to do so.

“I firmly believe that next generation of young cricketers will surface from smaller towns and cities as powerhouses of talents,” said Dravid on Sunday, reported Sportstar.

“I wish I could have played here, but unfortunately I am too old and not fit enough,” he said in jest, evoking laughter.

The SCF Cricket Ground is located at a distance of nearly 25 kms from Salem town, with the ground which has a play area of 90 meters being the biggest in the state. It also accommodates five turf wickets and the facility also features 12 practice-turf wickets, players pavilion and a press box.

The ground was inaugurated on Sunday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who said that the SCF Cricket Stadium is a pioneering effort for Salem and will help budding cricketers to play at higher levels.

“The ground is a pioneering effort for Salem and will be helpful in grooming the cricketers from the district to play at higher levels,” Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, added.