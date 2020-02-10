Ditching board exams for RR trials helped Ravi Bishnoi, reveals coach Pradyot Singh

"It was March 2018. He had to wait for his turn and he was not sure if he would get a chance to bowl in the Royals' nets session. After his father asked him to come back, he thought of leaving. But as destiny had it, he stayed put and didn't appear for Boards that year and is yet to sit for the exam. He was rejected during Under-19 trials twice. But after he bowled as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals, a lot many people came to know about his talent along with Dishant Yagnik, who later helped our boy overcome several hurdles,” Pradyot said, reported TOI.