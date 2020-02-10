Ditching board exams for RR trials helped Ravi Bishnoi, reveals coach Pradyot Singh

Today at 12:44 PM
Pradyot Singh, one of Ravi Bishnoi’s coaches at the Spartan Academy in Jodhpur, has revealed that ditching the board exams last year to bowl in the Rajasthan Royals nets session last year helped his career. Bishnoi finished the just-concluded U19 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 17.
It was March 2018. A 17-year-old leg-spinner, who was twice rejected during U19 trials, was bowling to some of the world's best batsmen during nets of the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Right then, he got a call from his father who sternly asked him to come back and write the 12th board exams. In that decisive moment, Bishnoi ran with the advice of his two coaches and chose to back his passion over his dad's diktat.
Fast forward to two years later, and Bishnoi had the cricketing fraternity take note with Man of the Match performances against Japan and New Zealand in the Under-19 World Cup. His guile and googlies have made many-a-pundit term him the next big thing.
"It was March 2018. He had to wait for his turn and he was not sure if he would get a chance to bowl in the Royals' nets session. After his father asked him to come back, he thought of leaving. But as destiny had it, he stayed put and didn't appear for Boards that year and is yet to sit for the exam. He was rejected during Under-19 trials twice. But after he bowled as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals, a lot many people came to know about his talent along with Dishant Yagnik, who later helped our boy overcome several hurdles,” Pradyot said, reported TOI.
Pradyot and Shahrukh Pathan — his mentors — believes that the young talent they’ve nurtured from the very beginning has matured by leaps and bounds.
"Even before the final of the Under-19 World Cup on Sunday he was very calm and composed. You must have seen he never goes overboard with his celebration even when he takes a wicket. He has learnt to handle both success and disappointment," Pradyot added.
