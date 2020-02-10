Bushfire Bash | Couldn’t see the fear in Justin Langer’s eyes, reveals Courtney Walsh

The greatest moment of the Bushfire Bash was Windies pacer Courtney Walsh castling Australia coach Justin Langer, renewing the long drawn rivalry between the two greats. Langer shared that Walsh was one of the best pacer he ever faced, second only to Wasim Akram and he still gives him nightmares.

The Bushfire Bash was a cracker of an encounter featuring the very best this game has ever offered. It was emotional yet equally enthralling to watch the legends of the game pumping in the middle, just like the good old days. But the most-thrilling moment of the game was Courtney Walsh’s delivery to clean up Aussie legend Justin Langer. The Australia coach was clean bowled as he tries to slog the big West Indies bowler to mid wicket. Walsh shared he felt it coming and quick change in length did the trick for him.

“I think he was probably expecting me to bowl a bit shorter so I tried to get it a bit fuller to him and it worked. So that’s good,” Walsh told cricket.com.au.

Recalling the horrific moment, Langer shared that looking at two of the greatest quicks he has ever faced, Wasim Akram and Walsh, was intimidating and the duo clearly got on his nerves. Langer conceded that even at the age of 50 Walsh is still giving him nightmares.

“Just over my right shoulder I can see Wasim Akram, and Wasim Akram was the greatest fast bowler I ever faced, the second best was Courtney Walsh. To be facing Courtney, still at the age of 50, he’s giving me nightmares. It’s great to have them here, two gentlemen of the game and absolute legends of the game” Langer said.

When asked him the West Indian saw the fear in his Aussie rival’s eyes when running up, Walsh shared that he wasn’t looking as he couldn’t have seen it anyway.

“I wasn’t looking, couldn’t see that far.”