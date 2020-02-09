 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Sachin Tendulkar getting off the mark with boundary against Ellyse Perry challenge

    Twitter reacts to Sachin Tendulkar getting off the mark with boundary against Ellyse Perry challenge

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:01 AM

    Whether or not the great Sachin Tendulkar is present at any stadium across the world, 'Sachin! Sachin!' chants are everywhere. And this time the chants were at their best as Sachin, playing after five and a half years, hit Ellyse Perry for a four - a classic flick - and won the challenge!

    What a pleasue to watch him bat again!

    Class is permanent!

    Goosebumps!

    Sachin.... Sachin.

    Sachin Tendulkar is an emotion for 90 kids!

    Ellyse Perry is so lucky!

    Feast for fans!

