Twitter reacts to Sachin Tendulkar getting off the mark with boundary against Ellyse Perry challenge

Whether or not the great Sachin Tendulkar is present at any stadium across the world, 'Sachin! Sachin!' chants are everywhere. And this time the chants were at their best as Sachin, playing after five and a half years, hit Ellyse Perry for a four - a classic flick - and won the challenge!
What a pleasue to watch him bat again!
Sachin is off the mark with a boundary!https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/4ZJNQoQ1iQ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020
Class is permanent!
Sachin is off the mark with a boundary!— Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020
On the field after Five n half years Class apart @sachin_rt 😎#BigAppeal #BushfireCricketBashpic.twitter.com/ABiWnxGrel
Goosebumps!
5 and a half years last time Sachin Tendulkar batted. It was an Amazing feeling to see him in cricket ground batting Again. 🙏✌️#BushfireCricketBash #SachinTendulkar #bushfirebash pic.twitter.com/ka6DoZMTyD— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) February 9, 2020
Sachin.... Sachin.
No matter Wankhede, Eden gardens— Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020
Or SGG Sachin Sachin Chants forever 😍😍
Loudest cheer for @sachin_rt
Sachin Sachin chant at SGG ! #BushfireCricketBash #bushfirebash #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/kD0Y1rMabJ
Sachin Tendulkar is an emotion for 90 kids!
Wooow, Watching Sachin Tendulkar Playing Cricket Still the Best Feeling For 90s Generation....— Ek Harami Naujawan (@AbhishekK_10) February 9, 2020
Today's Generation Can Never Imagine That Happiness...
Sachin vs Perry was Awesome..
Stadium turns into "Sachhhiiiinnn Saccchhhiiinnn"#BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/0jKgEjjAGN
Who would have thought that we’ll get to see something like this...— Mrinal (@ma25tweets) February 9, 2020
Ellyse Perry bowling to Sachin Tendulkar
😭😭😭@AusWomenCricket @CricketAus #BigAppeal #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/27yFBJzubc
Ellyse Perry is so lucky!
Ellyse Perry v Sachin Tendulkar in the innings break.— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 9, 2020
Nope, this is not a hypothetical self-contained plane of existence; this is the realm of greatness. What a moment for cricket. What a moment for sport.#BushfireCricketBash
Feast for fans!
After many years watching @sachin_rt batting 😍😍#SachinTendulkar #Sachin pic.twitter.com/48YVnG9VHo— Rajesh Kaipa (@rajeshkaipa) February 9, 2020
