 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ricky Ponting's 'NO CHILL' moment after Courtney Walsh's moon-ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Delhi Capitals

    Twitter reacts to Ricky Ponting's 'NO CHILL' moment after Courtney Walsh's moon-ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:27 AM

    Ricky Ponting, at 45, showed how competitive he is when he chased the worst ball ever bowled by Courtney Walsh to the short third-man area and smashed a six from that position. 'It's not competitive,' Ponting was then told on mic and he replied: 'When I'm playing it's always competitive'!

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down