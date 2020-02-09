Twitter reacts to Ricky Ponting's 'NO CHILL' moment after Courtney Walsh's moon-ball

Today at 10:27 AM
Ricky Ponting, at 45, showed how competitive he is when he chased the worst ball ever bowled by Courtney Walsh to the short third-man area and smashed a six from that position. 'It's not competitive,' Ponting was then told on mic and he replied: 'When I'm playing it's always competitive'!
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Ricky Ponting wanted a piece of Courtney Walsh's moon-ball! #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/Wze1ZvK1nP— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020
The year is 2020, Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden are batting, Courtney Walsh is bowling. #thebigappeal— Samad Shaikh (@SamadKs) February 9, 2020
"It's not a competitive game Ricky!"— News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) February 9, 2020
"Yes it is - when I'm playing it is!"
Absolutely no chill from @RickyPonting after Courtney Walsh sends down possibly the worst ball of his life 😂#BigAppeal #BushfireBash pic.twitter.com/YMNrRRShaG
16-year-old Phoebe Litchfield batting with Ricky Ponting! what a sight!#BigAppeal #bushfirebash #bushfirecricketbash— Fantasy Cricket Tweets 🏏 (@dream11mahirat) February 9, 2020
Ricky Ponting batting is a beautiful way to start your Sunday❤❤🔥🔥— Umair (@imumair10) February 9, 2020
Ohh punter 😂😂❤— Krishna (@BadboyEmpire6) February 9, 2020
😂😂😂— Ram Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@ImRam_107) February 9, 2020
Ricky Ponting is batting... pic.twitter.com/IW61Rr12GT— 𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒒 (@LouisvileIip) February 9, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.