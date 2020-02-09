Twitter reacts to India outdoing Pakistan as two batsmen ‘race’ towards same end to confuse third Umpire

When R Nazir and Qasim Akram indulged in a comical run-out in the semis, running towards the end, it was labeled as the ‘funniest run-out of the decade’. However, the Indian youngsters put the Pakistani batsmen’s effort to shame today, as they ‘raced’ to the same end in a one-of-a-kind dismissal.

There seems to be a telepathic connection of sorts between India, Bangladesh and Pakistan players - across all age groups - in the past week, as in the span of seven days, each country has put forward their name for the ‘worst run-out of the century’. First, it was the Pakistani duo of Rohail Nazir and Qasim Akram, last week, who hilariously ran towards the same end in what turned out to be a comical dismissal. Then, two days ago, it was the Bangladesh senior team’s Abu Jayed, whose day-dreaming cost the team as he was caught off-guard by a Mohammad Abbas throw. And today, in the final U19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh, the Indian pairing of Atharva Ankolekar and Dhruv Jurel came up with a one-of-a-kind run-out, something that was so hilarious and bad that it ended up confusing even the third-umpire.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 43rd over, with India coasting at 168-5. Dhruv Jurel, who was well-set and batting on 22, dabbed a Rakibul Hasan flighted delivery towards the off-side and set off for a quick single. But as he was mid-way through the wicket, at full pace, the non-striker Atharva Ankolekar had a last-minute change of mind and decided against going for the run, despite taking a good five steps towards the other end.

But as Ankolekar denied the run, Jurel was in no mood to give up his wicket - or get back to the wicket-keeper’s end - and instead of turning back, raced towards the bowler’s end in an attempt to save his wicket. Ankolekar, who was closest to the non-striker’s end, seeing Jurel race past him, also got conscious about his wicket and put his bat to crease. And whilst this circus was going on at the bowler’s end, in the keeper’s end, meanwhile, Akbar Ali had taken off the bails.

However, confusion ensued in the middle as no one exactly knew who was out, so the on-field umpires decided to get the help of the third Umpire. But this is where things got spicy, hilarious and kinda embarrassing. The slow-motion replays showed that the two batsmen - Ankolekar and Jurel - had literally ‘raced’ to reach the bowler’s end, and had competed so fiercely that both of them 'almost' reached the crease at the same time. The third umpire, after having looked at the footage for a good 2-3 minutes, had no idea on who was out, as the two bats were literally on the same line, with not even an inch separating them.

The comedy show ensued for a good five minutes after which the third umpire - and no one knows really how - decided that it was Dhruv Jurel who was indeed the batsman that was out. A frustrated Jurel walked back to the pavilion in disgust, but little did he know that he was now part of arguably the most hilarious run-out world cricket has ever seen. Tom Moody, on air, even went on to describe the incident as “Incredible and I haven't seen anything like this.” A one of a kind disaster, indeed.

One of a kind scenario #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/eFBUicBMgx — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 9, 2020

