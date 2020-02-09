 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to India-Bangladesh 'fight' after the U19 World Cup final

    Twitter reacts to India-Bangladesh 'fight' after the U19 World Cup final

    Srijith Gopal

    Yesterday at 10:51 PM

    The U-19 Bangladesh cricket team created history by winning the U-19 World Cup 2020 final but there was a bit of controversy after the match as there was a 'fight' that broke after the match. The Twitterati quickly got onto their favorite social media platform and voiced out their opinions.

    Some serious aggression between the 2 teams after the final! 

    Calm down, we don't know the reason yet! 

    These kids need to chill! 

    Totally agree with this! 

    During and after the match! 

    Where is the sportsmanship?

    Salty much?

    But we all need to appreciate Bangladesh for this win! 

    The historic moment! 

    This is heartbreaking! 

    Finally, the Bangladeshis get their win!

