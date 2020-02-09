Twitter reacts to India-Bangladesh 'fight' after the U19 World Cup final

Yesterday at 10:51 PM
The U-19 Bangladesh cricket team created history by winning the U-19 World Cup 2020 final but there was a bit of controversy after the match as there was a 'fight' that broke after the match. The Twitterati quickly got onto their favorite social media platform and voiced out their opinions.
Some serious aggression between the 2 teams after the final!
Great scenes as @BCBtigers win the #U19CWC. The crowd and team are so emotional. Sad to see some serious aggro between the teams at the end as the Indians walked off. Incredible moment for Bangladesh cricket though. Understandable they are so intense— Guy Myles (@guybmyles) February 9, 2020
Calm down, we don't know the reason yet!
What a shameful act from Indian players and fans .. such a shame .. No sportsmanship. Pathetic.. India should ban from CKTWC next time by #ICC. #indiavsbangladesh #U19CWC— Asif Khoja (@asifkhoja) February 9, 2020
These kids need to chill!
Some trouble at the end of the Under 19 World Cup final between the players - pushing and shoving between the two sets of players #U19CWC— #PAKvBAN #SAvENG #U19CWC #NZvIND (@ZAMohal46) February 9, 2020
Totally agree with this!
Absolutely no need to get into a a scuffle. Not the scenes you want yo watch, Let the Bangladesh boys enjoy and there is no need for the Indian team to get provoked. #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal #U19CWC #U19WorldCup2020 #FutureStars— vishesh (@vroy38) February 9, 2020
During and after the match!
Looks like there was fight between players!!#INDvBAN #U19WorldCup— Karthi (@iamkarthi_V) February 9, 2020
Where is the sportsmanship?
Some trouble at the end of the Under 19 World Cup final between the players - pushing and shoving between the two sets of players #U19CWC— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 9, 2020
It appears that some of the trouble after the end of the Under 19 World Cup Final between Bangladesh and India was due to words being exchanged and one of the Indian players grabbing the Bangladesh flag from the opposition #U19WorldCup #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/4A87fgf303— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 9, 2020
Salty much?
Salty Indians 🤷🏻♀️ #U19CWC https://t.co/dOqJRpmTTn— Zubeda Ismail (@zubedaismail) February 9, 2020
But we all need to appreciate Bangladesh for this win!
While the senior cricket team is struggling against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the junior Bangladesh team has made their nation proudest that they could have been!— Muhammad Jamshaid (@iamjumbo479) February 9, 2020
Congratulations to the U19 Bangla Tigers for winning the WC!#U19CWC
The historic moment!
Bangladesh have done it! And as ever with the best of our game, Ian Bishop does a great moment justice.— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 9, 2020
Absolute scenes! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/PGLFQeGh4D
This is heartbreaking!
India have lost only 2 out of 18 games in the last three U19 World Cups. Both defeats came in the finals - against WI in Dhaka in 2016 and Bangladesh in Potch today. #U19CWC— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 9, 2020
Finally, the Bangladeshis get their win!
Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
Full time sports enthusiast, part time social media manager at SportsCafe