Twitter reacts to Bushfire Bash's final ball drama to register a win for Ponting XI

Today at 3:34 PM
Drama and confusion ensued in Melbourne as the Ponting XI were declared winners of the Bushfire relief match by one-run margin, despite the Gilchrist XI running four off the last ball when they needed five. The Ponting XI had posted 104 for five from their 10 overs after losing the toss.
After all the build-up, the legends of the game stepped out and took us all down memory lane — all for a righteous cause. But the climax was just as fun as any other part of the day. The Gilchrist XI needed 10 runs off the last ball when Riewoldt struck a boundary. But just as bowler Dan Christian walked up to receive his cap from former cricketer Mel Jones, who stood in as umpire, she signaled a no-ball — adding that Christian had chucked while delivering the final ball!
Despite Riewoldt swinging hard on the extra delivery, he could only hit down to long off. However, in a hilarious turn of events, both Riewoldt and Smith kept on running! Christian then deliberately missed a run out opportunity as the batsmen completed four — which meant the match should’ve ended in a tie.
Surprisingly, though, the result went in favour of the Ponting XI.
The Ponting XI won, apparently. But it wasn't about the result today!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020
Lots of money raised today, and still time to contribute! https://t.co/HgP8Vhnk9s pic.twitter.com/ZFFFrQmyLb
What on earth is going on?! 😂 #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/GoeJKm349O— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020
