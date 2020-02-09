Twitter reacts to angry Sakib agitating Divyansh Saxena with an aggressive throw at his head

Today at 2:07 PM
Be it the drive to win the Under 19 World Cup for Bangladesh or his natural aggression, 17-year-old Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s body language look fiery. The Bangladesh right-arm pacer was seen in a pro-aggressive mode quite early in India’s innings as he aimed a throw at the Divyansh Saxena.
The ICC Under 19 World Cup is a stage for teenage talent and their sky-high ambitions. While the India U19 team annihilated Pakistan in the semifinal to reach the final of the mega event, Bangladesh crushed New Zealand’s hopes to reach just one step away from the big dream.
The urge, the drive, the aggression to win the final of the Under 19 World Cup, a stage that the Bangladesh team achieved for the first time was seen in pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s hostility in dealing with Indian openers in the second over of the first innings. The third delivery of Sakib’s first over, which was a full-length inswinger, saw a heated exchange between the batsman -Divyansh Saxena- and the bowler.
As the ball reached the batsman, he drove it straight back to the bowler. Sakib took no time in shooting a throw right back at Saxena, who was standing wide off his crease, almost hitting his head. As the keeper collected the throw, Saxena walked back to his crease and verbally expressed his agitation against Sakib’s action. However, the bowler stared back at Saxena. Sakib followed it with a fiery bouncer, hence announcing ‘game on’ and also getting the better of Saxena, collected straight by the wicketkeeper.
