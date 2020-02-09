Twitter reacts to angry Sakib agitating Divyansh Saxena with an aggressive throw at his head

As the ball reached the batsman, he drove it straight back to the bowler. Sakib took no time in shooting a throw right back at Saxena, who was standing wide off his crease, almost hitting his head. As the keeper collected the throw, Saxena walked back to his crease and verbally expressed his agitation against Sakib’s action. However, the bowler stared back at Saxena. Sakib followed it with a fiery bouncer, hence announcing ‘game on’ and also getting the better of Saxena, collected straight by the wicketkeeper.