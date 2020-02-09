Reports | Jofra Archer's spells in Big Bash and IPL contributed to his injury, reveals Joe Root

According to Joe Root, Jofra Archer has not over bowled since making his international debut for England rather his spells in the Big Bash and India Premier Leagues have contributed to his injury. Root did concede the idea of managing the pacer's workload efficiently after his return from injury.

England Test captain Joe Root has denied all suggestions that Jofra Archer has over bowled since making his international debut in May 2019. Earlier this week, Jofra Archer was diagnosed with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow which ruled him out of England's tour of Sri Lanka and the IPL.

All through the Ashes 2019, pundits and fans reiterated time and again that Archer was bowling too much and ran the risk of sustaining an injury. The 24-year-old had bowled 44 overs on debut at Lord's, and then 42 in one innings at Mount Maunganui on England's New Zealand tour in November - the most he has sent down in a first-class innings.

Root, however, pointed to the Barbadian born fast bowler's spells in the Big Bash and Indian Premier Leagues before he qualified to play for England last year as contributory factors.

"I wouldn't say he's been over bowled, you look at the amount of cricket he's played before he played for England, he's played a huge amount, and he came into international cricket and took the world by storm. He's had a phenomenal start on the international stage and should be extremely proud of what he has achieved already in his short career." as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"You just look at the international schedule and it's full-on if you're playing all three formats. Chuck an IPL in there as well and the Big Bash and stuff he's played beforehand, that's a lot of cricket. That's a lot of mental fatigue as well as physical. I think it will be good for him to have a mental break, to get some time away from the game, to get refreshed."

Archer had featured in ten games since the World Cup final in July and was rested by England for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand. The speedster played the latter stages of the World Cup with a side injury and took painkillers before bowling the super over at Lord's.

Root did concede the idea of managing the pacer's workload efficiently after his return from injury, which is expected to be in time for the Test series against West Indies in June. With the T20 World Cup knocking at the door, his availability for the shortest format might be considered a priority.

"We've just got to make sure now we build him up very well from the start of the summer and make sure when that first opportunity for him to play comes he's absolutely ready to go and can then look forward and start to really manage him efficiently."