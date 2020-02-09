New stands, gymnasium at CSK home ground to be reopened ahead of IPL

President R Ramesh has confirmed that the demolished gymnasium at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) will pave the way for the sealed I, J and K stands at the M A Chidambaram stadium to be reopened ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The club also confirmed that a new gymnasium will be built.

Owing to various issues, the three stands at the stadium have been closed since the 2011 World Cup. The situation cost the TNCA the opportunity to host major matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

During the latest general body meeting of the MCC, however, the decision was made to demolish the gym.

“The work is expected to be completed in four-five days. After the demolition, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will seek permission from the Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for clearance for the three stands”, Ramesh told PTI on Saturday.

Ramesh added that the club will build a new gymnasium, while also disclosing that arrangements for an alternate gym for members had already been made.

According to sources, the three stands (I, J and K) will be opened ahead of the upcoming IPL season, which begins on March 29.