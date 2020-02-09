India vs New Zealand | Ankle injury rules Will Sommerville out of Test series

New Zealand off spinner Will Sommerville has been sidelined from any action of the field as he has to undergo ankle surgery. The news means that Somerville misses out on the Test series against India opening the path for Ajaz Patel to make a comeback in whites after almost two years.

Kiwi offie Will Somerville will be out of action for eight weeks as gears up to undergo ankle surgery this week, meaning he will be unavailable for the rest of the cricketing summer and miss the two-Test series against India, the top Test side in the World. The 35 year old aggravated his ankle injury, a stress fracture, on the first day of the Sydney Test earlier this year which ultimately led to him missing the One-Day competition back home on return, although he did feature for the Auckland Aces in the Super Smash. With Somerville's injury and Todd Astle's retirement, the path is now clear for Ajaz Patel to make a return against India in the upcoming two-Test match series. The vacancy has created a chance for New Zealand's go to limited overs spinner Ish Sodhi to return in whites after a prolonged absence of two years. The Test series will start at the Basin Reserve on Feb 21.