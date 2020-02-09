IND A VS NZ A | Shubman Gill’s century puts India in control at Lincoln

Today at 6:56 PM
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century (107*) as India A fought back on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln. Daryl Mitchell notched up his eighth first-class ton which will keep him in contention for a national call-up for the upcoming Test series against India.
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century as India A ended Day 3, of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln, on 234/1 in response to the hosts' declaring at 390-9. Sandeep Warrier provided India A with its first breakthrough of the morning by picking up the crucial wicket of Dane Cleaver who scored a fine half-century. Then, the New Zeland A lower-order applied themselves and helped Daryl Mitchell notch up his eighth first-class century to take the hosts’ total close to the 400 run mark. Mitchell's innings was all about patience and grit and the knock also keeps him in contention for a national call-up for the upcoming Test series against India.
India A made a brisk start in their response as they brought up their hundred in space of just 20 overs courtesy Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill. The former, in particular, went all guns blazing and brought up his half-century before being dismissed for 59 by Blair Tickner. Cheteshwar Pujara joined Gill out in the middle and the duo batted extremely well for the remainder of the day. Gill played strokes all round the wicket and brought up his century before the day came to close while Pujara also brought up his half-century.
As Day 2 was washed due to incessant rain, a result in this match seems unlikely but the Indian team management would be happy to see Vihari, Gill and Pujara getting acclimatized to the Kiwi conditions. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Vijay Shankar will hope to replicate the same on the final day of the Test.
