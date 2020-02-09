IND A VS NZ A | Shubman Gill’s century puts India in control at Lincoln

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century as India A ended Day 3, of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln, on 234/1 in response to the hosts' declaring at 390-9. Sandeep Warrier provided India A with its first breakthrough of the morning by picking up the crucial wicket of Dane Cleaver who scored a fine half-century. Then, the New Zeland A lower-order applied themselves and helped Daryl Mitchell notch up his eighth first-class century to take the hosts’ total close to the 400 run mark. Mitchell's innings was all about patience and grit and the knock also keeps him in contention for a national call-up for the upcoming Test series against India.