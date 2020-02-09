ICC U19 World Cup | Sachin Tendulkar's advice about reading bowler's hints worked wonderfully, attests Yashaswi Jaiswal

India U-19 opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has revealed how the legendary Sachin Tendulkar advised him to catch clues about how a bowler's going to deliver the next ball, which worked wonders for him. Jaiswal further revealed that he tried breaking his innings into two parts, which worked against Pakistan.

India U-19 opener Yashaswi Jaiswal is at the pinnacle of his short and young career, which seems to be rising with every passing day. What started as a swift wind in the IPL auction has now evolved into a strength in the ongoing U19 World Cup. Jaiswal scored a heroic ton in the semifinals to propel India to the finals of the tournament for a record time. The dashing left-hander shared that a talk with his coach helped him build the innings after failing to capitalize on three previous half tons in the gala event.

"Being a frontline batsman, I was feeling the pressure a bit before that game. When I and (fellow opener) Divyansh (Saxena) were batting, they were sledging us a lot. However, we were determined to win the game without losing a wicket, and we were so happy to do that and go to the final," Jaiswal told TOI.

"Before that innings, I had scored three fifties, but wasn't carrying on after that. Before the semifinal, Jwala sir (mentor, coach and father figure) told me to break my innings into two parts. Once I'd scored my fifty, I was supposed to think that I'm now batting on zero. That really helped me break that barrier," said the stylish left-hander.

Jaiswal shared that he also sought the advice of domestic batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer while echoing his previous statements about how batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar shaped his game.

"He and Sachin sir are my idols. Wasim sir keeps telling me how to build an innings. Since he's played in South Africa, he gave me tips on how to tackle the pace and bounce on the quick wickets here. Sachin sir gave me valuable advice, saying, 'Every bowler will give you a clue about what he's going to bowl next. You've to concentrate and catch that clue,'" said Jaiswal.