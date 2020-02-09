Bushfire Bash 2020 | I was more nervous than Ellyse Perry, admits Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has admitted that he was more nervous about returning to bat — for the first time in nearly six years — than Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who was delegated to bowl against him during the innings break. Sachin also revealed that he was going against his doctor’s advice by batting.

During the mid-innings break at the bushfire relief match at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, the Indian legend came out to face Women’s Cricketer of the Year for an over. Sachin comfortably glanced his first ball towards the square leg fence for a boundary but was only able to knock around the other balls within the 30-yard-circle. Perry, on the hand, handed the ball over to her teammate Annabel Sutherland to complete the over.

“I think I was more nervous than (Perry) because I was not sure whether I was going to see the ball or not. I told her that after last evening’s net, I did one throwdown session and I said, ‘I can see the ball but I cannot guarantee whether the ball is going to hit the bat’, at least I could see the ball and spend some time in the middle,” Sachin said after the match, reported Hindustan Times.

Having retired from the game in 2013, Sachin revealed that he returned to bat against the doctor’s advice only because he wanted to raise some extra money for the relief programs.

“Today in fact I’ve gone against the doctor’s advice because we thought if I could get out there and play an over, we’d be able to generate some money and that was the understanding so I’m here for that cause and think we’ve been able to generate a decent amount,” Sachin added.