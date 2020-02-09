BBL 2019-20 | Big Bash final defeat hard to take in, shares Glenn Maxwell

Today at 1:02 PM
Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell shared that the loss in the final to the Sydney Sixers was hard to take given their dominant run throughout the season. Maxwell pointed out that the Sixers were strengthened with the inclusions of Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood worsened their condition.
After a strong strong performance in the league stage, the Melbourne Stars faltered to grab their maiden BBL title as they were left in anguish just fingertips away. The Stars lost the rain-affected final by 19 runs as they failed to chase down 116 in the 12 overs per side encounter.
Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell found the loss "hard to take in" after winning 10 of their first 11 encounters this season. Maxwell hailed the loss in the final hurt the side more than their unfortunate collapse against their city rivals in the playoffs of last season.
"Last year was pretty tough to take but the fact we had such a dominant season - we played so well throughout the whole tournament and we were able to play a lot of our list and get some game time into different people - it was just such a successful season, to see different guys stand up at different times. To fall short in a game where we thought we were right in it, even at the end we had Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nick Larkin hitting the ball beautifully, we never felt out of it, even when it was 20 an over, we still backed these guys to get this, it's hard to take," Maxwell was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.
Maxwell also noted how the inclusion of Steven Smith and Josh Hazlewood for the Sixers, who returned from national duties, boosted their side.
"They got all their big guns back, so it makes it hard when they've obviously got three high-quality international players that come into the mix," he said. "To have those three big inclusions after the Test summer and one-dayers were finished, they're a formidable side," he added.
