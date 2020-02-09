BBL 2019-20 | Big Bash final defeat hard to take in, shares Glenn Maxwell

"Last year was pretty tough to take but the fact we had such a dominant season - we played so well throughout the whole tournament and we were able to play a lot of our list and get some game time into different people - it was just such a successful season, to see different guys stand up at different times. To fall short in a game where we thought we were right in it, even at the end we had Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nick Larkin hitting the ball beautifully, we never felt out of it, even when it was 20 an over, we still backed these guys to get this, it's hard to take," Maxwell was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.