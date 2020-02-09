BAN v ZIM | ODIs shifted to give Sylhet more exposure, says Nizamuddin Chowdhury

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has confirmed that the decision to shift the venue for the ODI series against Zimbabwe to Sylhet was in order to give the venue more exposure. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to be played between March 1st and 6th.

As per the initial itinerary of the home series against Zimbabwe — comprising of a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is, starting from February 22 — the ODI series was to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. But given that the same ZACS will be hosting Australia for a two-match Test series in June and July, the BCB decided to give the ICC-accredited venue at Sylhet some international games.

"We have decided to change the venue of the ODIs against Zimbabwe in order to give Sylhet more exposure and international attention. We must make sure that all the ICC accredited venues have the chance to host some international match or the others and so we decided to shift the ODIs in Sylhet," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

"ZACS will certainly have the opportunity during the home series against Australia," he added.

Zimbabwe are expected to arrive in Bangladesh on February 15 and scheduled to play a two-day practice match against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI from February 18 ahead of the main series.