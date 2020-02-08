Virat Kohli only cricketer in current generation destined to become legend, attests Moin Khan

Former Pakistan keeper Moin Khan hailed India skipper Virat Kohli as the only player who will become a legend of the game in this generation, given his special ability to amass runs across formats. Moin also believes that the prolonged dearth of match-winners in the Pakistan side has hurt them.

Former Pakistan international Moin Khan echoed the call of numerous cricket pundits around the World as he hailed India skipper Virat Kohli as the only player of the generation who will become a legend of the game. Moin was an integral part of the dominant Pakistan side which reigned during the 90s.

The former keeper-batsman was in awe of Kohli's extraordinary ability to amass runs across formats effortlessly as he claimed that the Indian skipper is destined to break numerous records on his path to effortlessly.

"I see Kohli as the only one among the current generation of batsman who is destined to break many records as well as become a legend," he said on a TV show, reported Times of India.

However, on the other hand, Khan was disappointed with the quality of cricketers in the current Pakistan team and shared that a prolonged dearth of match-winners in the side has hurt their cricketing system.

"I look at the Pakistan team and we lack match-winners or game-changers like we had in the '80s or '90s. When I was in the team, there were so many match-winners and we all knew someone would do it that day. That was class."