Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal emulating Dhoni Review System to save India a review

While MS Dhoni’s absence is felt by the team and fans quite often, the former captain has sure left a part of him behind. A hint of Dhoni’s mastermind, that has helped India several times, was seen in Yuzvendra Chahal’s insistence of not going for the DRS today, saving the team a valuable review.

Since New Zealand are known for their weak grasp over the DRS, India already have a fair advantage over their opponents. But this series has been a series of weird dualities, and some unexpected equalities too. India almost met New Zealand in one aspect during the early part of the second ODI when the visitors almost made the mistake of using the DRS in an uncertain situation.

Virat Kohli looked in his zone as his bowlers did well in restricting the Kiwi batsmen well for the first couple of overs. The third over saw Shardul Thakur have a fair advantage on Henry Nicholls, who was finally able to rotate strike with Martin Guptill on the fourth delivery. On the penultimate ball of that over, after Thakur bowled a fuller inswinger and Guptill came half forward to defend it, a strong appeal came in from India as with the first look the ball seemed to hit the back pad. However, the appeal was turned down, without much hesitation, by Bruce Oxenford.

Now it was India’s decision to make - whether or not to go for a review. While the bowler was unsure about what happened there, Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul found help in Yuzvendra Chahal who, with his Dhoni glasses on, was insistent ‘through his gesture’ about there being a nick. His insistence guided Kohli, just in time, to not go for a challenge. After the timer ticked off, replays showed an edge, on hotspot, and that was testimony to Chahal’s mastermind saving India from exhausting their valuable review that early in the game.

This is what happened!



Thank god Chahal was there to stop Kohli from taking that review!

Chahal said bat mai laga hai, KL wasn't sure, Shardul was desperate.. #Nzvind — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 8, 2020

Looks like only Chahal was able to hear it!

Didn't they hear Two sound ? It was bloody clear. — Rohh🇮🇳 (@Rish_Roh) February 8, 2020

When the team was announced, the fans had a lot of questions!

@vikrantgupta73 @cricketaakash

Sir why kedar jadhav is in playing XI.

Why Manish pandey is ignored?

I don't think jadhav will be available for next 50 over world cup, why don't we give enough opportunity to pandey so that he can have enough experience to tackle worst situation — Rohit Agarwal (@rohit_0312) February 8, 2020

Food for thought!

Either SpinTwins #KulCha should be brought back together or @ashwinravi99 should be back into the ODI squad !! As the current spinners are not doing justice to their inclusion (i.e) Either kuldeep alone or Chahal alone. #starikelungal @StarSportsTamil — Sathya Rama Samy G (@sathya512) February 8, 2020

An unsolved mystery!

Sir why Kuldeep and Chahal are not playing together ? Reason? #AskStar @StarSportsIndia — Dilip Mishra (@DilipMi60053208) February 8, 2020

We badly need Bumrah to get back his Mojo!

Ravi Shastri, are you noting this done?

Dont you think instead of dropping Shami..Kedar should be the one?

The batting order is perfect currently with Rahul and Iyer in form.

Would'nt it be great to try an attacking bowling in must win match Shami,Bumrah,Saini,Shardul,Jadeja,

Kuldeep/Chahal.#askstar @StarSportsIndia — Meghrajsinh Chauhan (@meghraj_25) February 8, 2020

Why Kohli why?!

#askstar England have looked beyond Rashid,moean Ali and Plunket for next world cup and we are still struck with Kedar jadhav India looking for some small over from Kedar part-time. @StarSportsIndia — vaibhav pukale (@pukalevaibhav) February 8, 2020