Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli lashing out at umpire allowing New Zealand’s late DRS call TWICE

Even after a decade of the DRS, the New Zealand team hasn’t looked too bright while using it and that has been hurting their cause more often than not. Today, after the Kiwis took a late DRS call, Virat Kohli was left furious and the Indian captain, twice, lashed out at the umpire for allowing it.
India, who were fashionably late to the DRS, have a strong grasp over the review system and it is especially challenging for the Black Caps. The many ways that the hosts have misused the sheer privilege is appalling. Many might, but Virat Kohli won’t allow such instances on his watch. That unsaid rule was evident at the Eden Park, in Auckland, today during the proceedings of the second ODI.
After a slow start, Henry Nicholls found momentum by the end of the first Powerplay. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill’s sudden comeback was looking advantageous for New Zealand, but it’s a known fact that the right-hander is not the best DRS user out there. After Yuzvendra Chahal leaked some runs here and there he nailed the penultimate, fuller and flat, delivery of his fourth over with Nicholls trying to sweep it and failing. Umpire, Bruce Oxenford, raised his finger without any hesitation and the ball was in Guptill’s court as Nicholls was sure of not edging it at all.
Guptill, who made a similar blunder in the World Cup final, gave Nicholls the wrong advice as the duo took forever to ‘zero’ in on a decision of whether or not to go for the review. Even as the timer ticked 1, there was no call from the New Zealand batsmen. However, they went for it after the timer ticked its life off and, shockingly, Oxenford allowed the challenge. A very unhappy Virat Kohli lashed out at the umpire for breaching the rule. Even as Umpire’s call retained the original decision, Kohli was still seen expressing his disbelief over the appalling verdict of letting New Zealand take the review.
This is what happened!
This is unfair!
After seeing umpire Bruce Oxenford allowing Henry Nicholls to take DRS even after the DRS timer has expired I really wonder what role does umpires have at international level.@msdhoni @YUVSTRONG12 @SirJadeja @SriniMaama16 @ABdeVilliers17 @ICC @imVkohli @sachin_rt @bhogleharsha— Sairam (@sairam2907) February 8, 2020
Let's just ignore the timer then! -_-
Review time khatm hone k baad bhi Henry ko review mila it's not fair— Rajat Narayan Singh (@RajatNarayanSi2) February 8, 2020
Kohli also not happy with the decision
Very bad decision taken by the umpire 🤨🤨#NZvIND #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli @BCCI
ICC needs to take a look at this!
@ICC— Ayush Goyal (@AyushGo50221692) February 8, 2020
It is not fair for cricket.while the drs time was over , the umpire has taken the review , why @imVkohli @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #NZvsIND
Virat Kohli's frustration is justified!
@ICC this is ridiculous, the umpire allowing a DRS after timer has ended!! @imVkohli was absolutely right arguing with the umpire...... Completely ridiculous— Rudraksh Kikani (@KikaniRudraksh) February 8, 2020
We are baffled as well!
Very bad umpiring in 2nd ODI between IND and NZ. As time was over so how the third umpire entertain the DRS. Very shaneful as it appears on big screen too. @ICC @BCCI @imVkohli #askstar @StarSportsIndia @RaviShastriOfc— Sharmaneeraj (@neeraj_sharma70) February 8, 2020
Unacceptable!
I can't get that what's the icc parameters for umpires..how can you get DRS after 15 sec.Virat's appeal was absolutely right there. Open your eyes ICC..@BCCI @ICC @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli @HenryNicholls27— Prateek Rai (@prateekrai3) February 8, 2020
Still can't believe this happened!
time ran out for drs. no wonder kohli is mad.#INDVNZ— InLieuOfThoughts&Prayers (@DUDZLANI) February 8, 2020
Is it?
Second time seen the DRS review asked after the 15 seconds had elapsed on the TV screen. Apparently what they show on the screen and the actual number is different...?#NZvIND #INDvNZ— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 8, 2020
