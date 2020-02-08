 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli lashing out at umpire allowing New Zealand’s late DRS call TWICE

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli lashing out at umpire allowing New Zealand’s late DRS call TWICE

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:49 AM

    Even after a decade of the DRS, the New Zealand team hasn’t looked too bright while using it and that has been hurting their cause more often than not. Today, after the Kiwis took a late DRS call, Virat Kohli was left furious and the Indian captain, twice, lashed out at the umpire for allowing it.

    India, who were fashionably late to the DRS, have a strong grasp over the review system and it is especially challenging for the Black Caps. The many ways that the hosts have misused the sheer privilege is appalling. Many might, but Virat Kohli won’t allow such instances on his watch. That unsaid rule was evident at the Eden Park, in Auckland, today during the proceedings of the second ODI. 

    After a slow start, Henry Nicholls found momentum by the end of the first Powerplay. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill’s sudden comeback was looking advantageous for New Zealand, but it’s a known fact that the right-hander is not the best DRS user out there. After Yuzvendra Chahal leaked some runs here and there he nailed the penultimate, fuller and flat, delivery of his fourth over with Nicholls trying to sweep it and failing. Umpire, Bruce Oxenford, raised his finger without any hesitation and the ball was in Guptill’s court as Nicholls was sure of not edging it at all. 

    Guptill, who made a similar blunder in the World Cup final, gave Nicholls the wrong advice as the duo took forever to ‘zero’ in on a decision of whether or not to go for the review. Even as the timer ticked 1, there was no call from the New Zealand batsmen. However, they went for it after the timer ticked its life off and, shockingly, Oxenford allowed the challenge. A very unhappy Virat Kohli lashed out at the umpire for breaching the rule. Even as Umpire’s call retained the original decision, Kohli was still seen expressing his disbelief over the appalling verdict of letting New Zealand take the review. 



