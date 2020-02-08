 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Shafali Verma's stunning 28-ball 49 to upset World Champions

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Shafali Verma's stunning 28-ball 49 to upset World Champions

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:22 PM

    Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma smashed a 28-ball 49 against Australia in Melbourne today while chasing down a mammoth target to keep India alive in the tri-series. The youngster sent the Twitterati into meltdown as the Tweeps branded Shafali as the 'next big thing in Indian Cricket'.

    Massive six!

    Great knock from both Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana.

    10/10

    Great knock!

    Yup! I agree.

    Pure talent!

    Maybe!

    Absolutely brilliant from Shafali Verma!

    Yeah!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down