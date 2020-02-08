Twitter reacts to Shafali Verma's stunning 28-ball 49 to upset World Champions

Today at 5:22 PM
Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma smashed a 28-ball 49 against Australia in Melbourne today while chasing down a mammoth target to keep India alive in the tri-series. The youngster sent the Twitterati into meltdown as the Tweeps branded Shafali as the 'next big thing in Indian Cricket'.
Massive six!
A huge straight six from Verma!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020
And a cheeky fist pump too from the Indian opener #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gJ5ksQyTI2
Great knock from both Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana.
India WIN 🙌— Mohit Bararia (@mohitbararia17) February 8, 2020
Powered by Shafali Verma and anchored by Smriti Mandhana, India chase down their highest ever T20I total 👏#triseries #indiawomen #indwvausw #chase #shafaliverma #SmritiMandhana #mandhana #shafali
10/10
On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate this straight SIX by #ShafaliVermapic.twitter.com/mNrcXkXUwP— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 8, 2020
Great knock!
🇮🇳 CLASS ACT! How good was that knock from @TheShafaliVerma ? 😍#shafaliverma #AUSvIND #teamindia #COTI #indiancricketteam #lovecricket #cricket #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/f4StJRxt0v— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 8, 2020
Yup! I agree.
Both are the attacking openers, similar batting style. Youngest ones in their respective teams & the future of Indian Cricket - #ShafaliVerma & #PrithviShaw.— Swapnil Mistri (@swapnilmistri1) February 8, 2020
Pure talent!
Man, idk how everyone is sleeping on shafali verma. She is soooo talented. And our batting can be soooo strong https://t.co/MM79wd0hpM— King Gryffin 🦁 (@youphemise) February 8, 2020
Maybe!
Shafali Verma, In Future World's Best White Ball Batsmen.— Suyog Metkari (@ImSuyog83) February 8, 2020
Do You Think ?#AskReema
Absolutely brilliant from Shafali Verma!
As good as it gets.— Saketh RVK (@rvkvoices) February 8, 2020
Shafali Verma orchestrating India to their highest ever T20 run-chase. #ausvsind https://t.co/1OdIQ2qTTe
SHAFALI VERMA, WHAT A KNOCK THAT WAS!— Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) February 8, 2020
not every batter can take Ellyse Perry to the cleaners like what Shafali did!
Yeah!
Shafali verma is 16 yrs old. Seriously— ROSS THE BOSS (@YoungTlGER) February 8, 2020
