    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throw to dismiss Jimmy Neesham

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:10 AM

    Yet another day, yet another brilliant run out from Ravindra Jadeja and this time, Jimmy Neesham was the victim of Jadeja's brilliant throw. This was the second run out of the match and the Twitterati lost their mind and praised Jadeja after his fantastic effort to run Jimmy Neesham out.

    What a throw by Jadeja! 

    This can be framed! 

    Was there even a debate?

    Seriously! The ball has been finding only these 3 players!

    Yet another performance to silence the haters! 

    The ultimate 3D player! 

    Jadeja has justified his selection!

    We will definitely miss him! 

    Indeed that is baffling! 

    Routine stuff! 

    Because it has become a habit! 

    Making it count! 

