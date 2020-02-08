Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throw to dismiss Jimmy Neesham

Today at 11:10 AM
Yet another day, yet another brilliant run out from Ravindra Jadeja and this time, Jimmy Neesham was the victim of Jadeja's brilliant throw. This was the second run out of the match and the Twitterati lost their mind and praised Jadeja after his fantastic effort to run Jimmy Neesham out.
What a throw by Jadeja!
Rocket Man Sir #Jadeja #Neesham #INDvsNZ #IndiaVSNewZEaland #Taylor @imjadeja @JimmyNeesh pic.twitter.com/UsGRuSriXg— Yash Fans Club (@Siddu78317650) February 8, 2020
This can be framed!
Courtesy : @imjadeja 💥💥#NZvIND #jadeja pic.twitter.com/qPUwr2ybP9— chakri (@Msdian245) February 8, 2020
Was there even a debate?
Jadeja Best Fielder In World 🔥🔥#NZvsIND— 🔻KARTHIK🔺 (@karthik250392) February 8, 2020
Seriously! The ball has been finding only these 3 players!
Where are others i can see only Jadeja, kohli , shardul and Rahul in the field 😂— Nishikant Sapkal (@Nishikant_ps) February 8, 2020
Yet another performance to silence the haters!
Top Performance by Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-35-1 & 1 Run Out #NZvIND— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 8, 2020
The ultimate 3D player!
#AskStar— Rajendra Dahariya (@RajendraDahari3) February 8, 2020
Ravindra Jadeja best all rounder
Jadeja has justified his selection!
Jadeja has done all the things he can do on a cricket field and still some believe he isn't good enough to be in the playing XI. I think the only way Jadeja can shut them is if he plays higher in the batting order which he is completely capable of. #NZvIND— BALAJI (@deep_extracover) February 8, 2020
We will definitely miss him!
The day Jadeja retires, there will be compilations of sensational direct hits from point.— Yash (@TheJoshya) February 8, 2020
Indeed that is baffling!
A spell of 1/35 in 10 overs when the heat was on, a crucial run-out & the best economy rate after Bumrah since September 2018 (his return). Tough to beleive India thought they didn’t need Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs for a whole year after the ’17 Champions Trophy #NZvIND @cricbuzz— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 8, 2020
Routine stuff!
R JadeJa & Run Outs, Very Often We See that On the Cricket Field. What a Fielder.#NZvIND— Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) February 8, 2020
Because it has become a habit!
Sir Jadeja.. Unbelievable! Not now though..— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 8, 2020
Making it count!
Jadeja in the 2 ODI vs NZ: 20-1-99-1 and few outstanding performances in the field. He has been taking all the opportunities with both hands since the ODI World Cup in this format. #NZvIND— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2020
