Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini trying hard to win the match

Even though the Indian top order failed to keep India in the hunt for the win in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, there were 2 men who batted down the order refused to give up. It was Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini. Twitterati showered praises on these players for their valiant effort.
Brief Scores: New Zealand 273/8 (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73*; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-58) beat India 251 all out (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52; Tim Southee 2-41) by 22 runsEVERY DAMN TIME!
Whenever Ravindra Jadeja score 50 against NZ— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) February 8, 2020
Indians:- pic.twitter.com/K5m8irDtRc
A massive asset to this team!
Sir Ravindra Jadeja like all rounder is an asset for the any team. Any team would love to have him.— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) February 8, 2020
We can still get the best out of him by playing him at 5 or 6 according to match situation.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/M7hke3nW9S
Got to feel for these guys!
Damn, yet another close encounter!! New Zealand wins and seal the series 2-0, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini were just brilliant with both bat and ball.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2020
Thank you for giving us hope!
Navdeep Saini & Ravindra Jadeja, that was a great fight guys! Thank you for (almost) bringing us into the game again! 💙#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/urtvP2cGhg— Ghanshyam jangid🕊 (@Ghanshy45578104) February 8, 2020
Humble guy Saini!
Navdeep Saini in PC: Got to bat after a long time. Was shocked when I hit the boundaries... thought “wow am batting well today” (Smiles a wide toothy grin) #NZvInd— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 8, 2020
*what a livewire!
During this, something unexpected happened!
Is it luke Ronchi who came as a substitute fielder!!!Thought he was retired #starniadugu— Vamsi devupalli (@Vamsireal) February 8, 2020
We were shocked as well!
Luke Ronchi? HOW THE HELL IS HE STILL PLAYING? #NZvIND— NZZG24 (@NZZG_24) February 8, 2020
Looks like they didn't have any fit substitute players!
Luke Ronchi, the assistant coach, is Substitute players#NZ VS IND pic.twitter.com/1Uk9F5WZvT— Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) February 8, 2020
Can this be allowed though?
@ronchi04 the fielding coach of NZ comes out to field for them!!!!— Amritesh Nair (@amritesh_nair) February 8, 2020
What!!!! Is that ever possible in cricket?!!!?? Luke Ronchi has already retired ri8??! What's going on!@IamNicck#NZvsIND #Ronchi #INDvsNZ
#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND— Noel D'Souza (@Noel2589) February 8, 2020
I'm still wondering whether it's within the laws for a coach to act as a substitute fielder? Case in point is at Eden Park in Auckland where fielding coach Luke Ronchi has come on as a substitute fielder. Do the rules permit that? @bhogleharsha @rickeyrecricket
The sickness has been a real pain!
Ex-New Zealand keeper-batsman and current assistant coach Luke Ronchi on the field as a substitute as the Black Caps are going through a sickness crisis in the squad at the moment#NZvIND— Pawan Kumar pandey (@pawanpandey1996) February 8, 2020
