 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini trying hard to win the match

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini trying hard to win the match

    no photo

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 4:50 PM

    Even though the Indian top order failed to keep India in the hunt for the win in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, there were 2 men who batted down the order refused to give up. It was Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini. Twitterati showered praises on these players for their valiant effort.

    Brief Scores: New Zealand 273/8 (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73*; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-58) beat India 251 all out (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52; Tim Southee 2-41) by 22 runsEVERY DAMN TIME! 

    A massive asset to this team! 

    Got to feel for these guys! 

    Thank you for giving us hope! 

    Humble guy Saini! 

    During this, something unexpected happened!

    We were shocked as well! 

    Looks like they didn't have any fit substitute players! 

    Can this be allowed though?

    The sickness has been a real pain! 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down