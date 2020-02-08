Twitter reacts to Navdeep Saini almost colliding with Jadeja whilst gazing at maiden SIX

Ravindra Jadeja might be a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer but the bits and pieces of his intellect came in handy as a word with him helped Navdeep Saini reach a milestone. Saini was enjoying his time on the field, whilst being watchful, but the moment to cherish was when he hit his maiden SIX.

India has been enjoying the services of hard-hitting tailenders starting from Mohammad Shami to Shardul Thakur. The team has now found its new wagging weapon, a pretty unexpected one, in the form of Navdeep Saini. The right-armer had no prior experience of batting in ODIs and his highest domestic score was an unbeaten 42 and had not been able to hit a maximum in the two T20I innings so far.

But Saini got to enjoy what he had long been waiting for and the feeling was evident when he hit a huge one, off Jimmy Neesham’s short and wide delivery, and couldn’t take his eyes off of the movement of the ball. As the ball made its way over the backward point, Saini started to run for a single but slowed down midway to gaze at the shot, sailing its way through the sky, in admiration.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was making his way to the striker’s end and Saini was well into his sweet contemplation. The two almost collided in the process but the end result was merry as Saini checked off one from his aspiration list - a mindblowing SIX! But he wasn’t done there as a second six followed, albeit four overs later, which got him a standing ovation from his captain.

This is what happened!

Respect!

Orissa>New Zealand?

Navdeep Saini's 45 (49 balls) today is his highest score in any class of cricket. His previous highest was the 42* (42 balls) he made for Delhi against Orissa at Feroz Shah Kotla in Jan 2015 in the #RanjiTrophy.#INDvsNZ #IndvNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 8, 2020

That escalated quickly!

2 Balls 2 emotions all of us!! well bat navdeep saini #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/sgQSI5KaQ0 — Aarush Sachdev (@aarush_srk) February 8, 2020

Calm down, Jamieson!

Dude is celebrating like he got Virat Kohli.. Kid you just got hit for a six by a number 8 batsman. #NZvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 8, 2020

That's one way to get Kohli's attention!

Navdeep Saini knows that only "batting depth" can impress Kohli. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 8, 2020

Well, something good came out of this match!

Due to in danger of losing his spot, Navdeep Saini has improved his batting to give Shardul Thakur a tough fight in batting also!! We've finally made our bowlers a good sloggers. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2020

Gambhir the new Dhoni? :P

Gautma Gambhir would be very proud of Navdeep Saini. Well played @navdeepsaini96 💉 #NZvIND — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 8, 2020

Take a bow!

Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini's stand of 76 is the second highest 8th wicket partnership in an ODI in New Zealand#NZvIND — Neelabhra Roy (@the_sportopedia) February 8, 2020