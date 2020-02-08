Sachin Tendulkar to come out of retirement to bat against Ellyse Perry in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Sachin Tendulkar, during the Bushfire Bash innings break, will face Ellyse Perry for an over, with him confirming that he'll go against the doctor's advice and bat. After Perry posed a challenge to Sachin on Twitter, the latter accepted it, confirming that he'll face an over of the Aussie's bowling.

As the much-awaited Bushfire Bash, a double-header at the Junction Oval to raise funds to aid Australia combat the rampant bushfires, nears us, Sachin Tendulkar, who is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen to ever grace the game, will be coming out of retirement to face Australia's Ellyse Perry.

Star Australia women cricketer Ellyse Perry, in a tweet, invited Tendulkar for an over of cricket prior during the innings break, where she requested the 46-year-old to come out of retirement and have a hit. The all-rounder told Sachin, who is coaching Ricky Ponting's team in the tournament, that it'd be amazing to see him come out of retirement and hit a few balls over the boundary line.

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match. I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval," Perry said in a tweet.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit. We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for. If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here – I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Sachin, in response, was more than happy to accept Perry's proposal and bat for an over during the innings break. The 46-year-old also went on to reveal that his decision to bat is one that is against the doctor's orders.

"Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle," the Indian legend responded.

The 10-over game between Gilchrist XI and Ponting XI will kick off at 9.45 AM IST on February 9, post the conclusion of the women's tri-series match between Australia Women and England Women.