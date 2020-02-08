SA vs ENG | South Africa call up Dale Steyn for England T20Is

Dale Steyn is set to make a comeback to the South African side after a year-long absence after being named in the squad for the three T20s against England. Graeme Smith is confident that the young side, under the leadership of the Quinton de Kock, will put up a good fight if not win against England.

Veteran tearaway Dale Steyn is all set to return in South African colours after being sidelined from the side with a shoulder injury for more than a year after being named in the side's squad for the three-match T20 series against England that will commence on February 12. Steyn made quite some noise Down Under during his short BBL stint, excelling for the Melbourne Stars, picking up 5 wickets in 4 games at an economy rate of just 6.23.

As they lead in the ongoing ODI series, the Proteas have named a young side for the T20 leg of the tour as skipper Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada continue to sit out the limited-overs leg. CSA has also rewarded Pite van Biljon and pacer Sisanda Magala with maiden international call-ups to the squad that will be led by Quinton de Kock.

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith believes that the young side will put up an impressive performance against a strong England side. Smith looks to test the side's bench strength and hopes for favourable results.

"We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," Smith was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"England have of course announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results. With a T20 WC not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa."

Squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen