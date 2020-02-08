Reports | Dav Whatmore likely to leave Kerala after relegation to Group C

Incumbent Kerala coach Dav Whatmore is unlikely to continue as head coach of the team after the side’s relegation to Elite Group C was confirmed post their draw against Vidarbha in Nagpur. Having played 8 matches, Kerala sit at 17th spot in Elite Group A/B table, having accumulated just 10 points.

Kerala, on Friday, became the first team to be relegated to Elite Group C from Elite Group A post their rain-marred draw against Vidarbha in Nagpur and in the aftermath of the debacle, it is believed that head coach Dav Whatmore is unlikely to continue with the team in the seasons to follow.

In eight matches this season, the South Indian side managed to register only a solitary win - against Punjab in Thiruvananthapuram last month - and have now ended the season with just 10 points to their name, guaranteed to finish amongst the bottom two of Elite Group A/B table.

"My contract with KCA has ended. That's what it is and I have nothing more to say," Whatmore told Times of India post their draw against Vidarbha on Friday.

The relegation of Kerala comes as a shock, as it was under the Australian that the side reached the semi-final of the competition in the 2018/19 season, before which they had reached the quarter-final in the preceding season. However, following their dismal showing in the 2019/20 season, the board, too, admitted that the former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coach might no longer be an option to take the team forward.

"We have had no formal talks yet on his contract. We recognize his contributions to the betterment of Kerala cricket. But after a highly disappointing season, we have to look ahead. And it is quite possible that Whatmore may not be a part of our future plans," said sources in KCA apex council, reported Cricbuzz.

The team will now be placed in the Elite Group C when they start their campaign for the 2020/21 season.