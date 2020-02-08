Ran from pillar to post to outlast tough days, recalls Kartik Tyagi

India's frontline speedster in the U19 World Cup, Kartik Tyagi spilled out a tale of his tough days which moulded him into the lethal pacer he is now. Tyagi revealed that legendary Aussie quick Brett Lee was his inspiration and it was the Aussie's pace and swing that impressed the youngster.

Young Indian quick Kartik Tyagi is having a dream run at the U19 World Cup in South Africa, with 11 scalps to his name in the tournament so far. India's second-highest wicket-taker in the gala event, Tyagi has proved his prowess with the ball, tormenting the batters with his extra pace and swing.

But the promising bowler has had his own share of troubles, having run into a career-threatening injury early in his cricketing days. The teenager revealed that he sustained the injury while warming up for his second Ranji Trophy match for Uttar Pradesh two years ago.

"I fractured my leg while playing football during warm-up on the match day. Then I developed an injury in my pelvic bone," Tyagi told TOI.

"We ran from pillar to post for my treatment. We started running out of money. After five months, I asked the UPCA to recommend me to the NCA. It took me another six months to start cricket and by then my father had to sell off all his land," he recalled before promptly adding: "I don't play football anymore. I stay out of any other sport that team plays during warm-ups."

Tyagi, in addition, also revealed that legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee is the one he looks up to and it is the Aussie great's pace and bounce which motivated him to become the lethal predator he is today.

"I was in awe of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing it right during his dream spell on debut against Pakistan in 2012. But I love watching Brett Lee's videos. He had finished playing when I took up cricket but everything is online. I like the way he bowled consistently at that pace and swung it too," Tyagi said.

India U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the final of the Under 19 World Cup, in an attempt to win their second consecutive U19 World Cup title, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.