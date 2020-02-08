IND vs NZ | Was just trying to just stay with Ross Taylor, reveals Kyle Jamieson

Today at 4:15 PM
After being adjudged Man of the Match in the 2nd ODI at Eden Park, debutante Kyle Jamieson, revealed that his plan was just to try and stay in the middle with Ross Taylor in the first innings. Jamieson finished his debut with an unbeaten score of 25 while ending with figures of 2/42 with the ball.
With New Zealand deciding to drop the spinning duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson was handed his debut for the Kiwis. After New Zealand suffered through yet another middle order collapse, Jamieson’s name was called with the scoreboard reading 197/8 in 41.3 overs. However, the debutante stood up to the challenge and apart from giving Taylor company, he added 25 runs of his own. Having being picked as the man of the match for the game, the nervous Kiwi was lost for words at the post game presentation ceremony.
“Bit of a high at the moment. Still kind of sinking it. The game kind of ebbed and flowed. It was pretty simple: we were just trying to get it through 50 overs. Just trying and stick with Ross,” Jamieson said, reported Cricbuzz.
But it wasn’t his batting exploits that sealed individual honours for the rookie. When handed the ball, the 6’8’’ pacer gave an account of why he was picked in the first place. He started off by getting rid of Prithvi Shaw before castling the dangerous Navdeep Saini, who had scored 45 upto that point. The 25-year-old expressed his delight in getting his first wicket in international cricket stating that he was relieved to do it.
“Relief was the feeling to get the first wicket out of the way and not give too many runs. International cricket is quite high intensity, but it was pretty cool,” he concluded.
- Kyle Jamieson
- Ross Taylor
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
