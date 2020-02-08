IND vs NZ | Was just trying to just stay with Ross Taylor, reveals Kyle Jamieson

With New Zealand deciding to drop the spinning duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson was handed his debut for the Kiwis. After New Zealand suffered through yet another middle order collapse, Jamieson’s name was called with the scoreboard reading 197/8 in 41.3 overs. However, the debutante stood up to the challenge and apart from giving Taylor company, he added 25 runs of his own. Having being picked as the man of the match for the game, the nervous Kiwi was lost for words at the post game presentation ceremony.