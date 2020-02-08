IND VS NZ | Result could have been different had I not got out, laments Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini, who scored a valiant 45 in a losing cause, feels that the result of the game could have been different had he kept his wicket intact in the 2nd ODI. The pacer stitched a 76-run partnership with Jadeja and almost took the team home, before losing his wicket to debutant Kyle Jamieson.

India's speed sensation Navdeep Saini moaned about his dismissal as he felt that it was a massive moment in New Zealand sealing the series in Auckland on Saturday. The fast bowler batted out of his skin, scoring 45 runs from 49 deliveries which included five fours and two sixes in it, and took on the New Zealand pace attack and surprised everyone with his batting prowess. The 27-year-old's 76-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja instilled some hope in the team but his untimely dismissal crushed India's chances of levelling the series.

Saini butchered Kyle Jamieson for a six over extra cover but couldn't resist himself from going for another one, which resulted in him seeing his zing bails flash. The pacer expressed his regret over losing his wicket and said that the team could have gotten over the line had he kept his wicket intact.

"I will regret it when I go back and see the video. If I hadn't got out, maybe the result could have been different. Will regret that I took it so close and maybe could have gotten closer," Saini told at the post-match press conference, as quoted by TOI.

"We felt the wicket was flat and if we could stay till the end, the match could go close. So we were trying to contribute as much as possible and take the match to the end. Jadeja had told me that if we get a boundary ball hit it. Otherwise, take singles or doubles, try to keep patience and we can take the game to the end," he added.

The love affair of the Indian lower order with the bat continued as Shardul Thakur's brief innings of 18 had some strokes which even the top order would have been proud of. Previously, in series against the Windies, too, Shardul showed his batting skills by taking India over the line in the 3rd ODI in Cuttack. Saini mentioned in the press conference that it is important for the lower order to contribute runs for the team's cause.

"It is a good thing that the lower order is performing like this. If everyone performs, it is called a team effort. If batsmen cannot score, bowlers should. If bowlers are not taking wickets, fielders should help. It is a team, after all."

Saini was seen batting for long in the nets pre-match and it paid dividends with the 45 becoming his personal best in all forms of cricket. The pacer even thanked Raghu, who encouraged him to do well with the bat. The speedster slapped a six early on in his innings which not only surprised the fans, but also himself.

"I was thinking that I got to bat after a long time. As soon as I hit the boundary, I was in shock. Wow, the ball is coming well off my bat, I thought. Among the support staff, Raghu (throw down specialist) helps me with batting and is always encouraging me to do well. Even in the hotel, he keeps telling me that I bat well and should do better. He keeps motivating me and always talks about my batting," he said.

Saini's stint with the Indian team has now been a long one as the latter was picked up as a back up net bowler during the World Cup. He mentioned settling down in the team's 'family' environment has been easy, but added that it is a major step up from domestic to international cricket.

"There is a lot to learn. I am learning as much as I am playing. Conditions are different than home. I am learning about my bowling, what lengths to bowl, how to plan, these things are important for me to learn and for my team. The difference is that the margin of error is lower,"