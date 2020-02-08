IND vs NZ | New Zealand fined for slow over-rate during Auckland ODI

Yesterday at 10:22 PM
New Zealand have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Auckland. Recently, India were also fined in their last three international matches - last 2 T20s and 1st ODI in Hamilton - for maintaining a slow over-rate.
The Kiwis pocketed the three-match series by beating India by 22 runs, but could not evade the fine imposed by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate.
Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tom Latham’s side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing.
This is New Zealand's first offence in the ongoing tour after India had the embarrassment of being fined thrice for slow over-rate in their last three international games (two successive T20s followed by the first ODI).
On-field umpires Chris Brown and Bruce Oxenford, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire John Dempsey leveled the charges.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.