IND vs NZ | Hoping to nail 3-0 whitewash from here on, states Tom Latham

India had a great time during the preceding five-match T20I series, but Tom Latham believes it’s now New Zealand’s time to inflict a whitewash in the ODI series. In the absence of Williamson and Boult, the hosts have won two out of two ODI games and the stand-in skipper is hopeful of more.

It was a day of mishaps for the Kiwis who experienced a bittersweet innings batting first, putting up a total of 273/8. Team India, as usual, were too intense with their fielding as they carried out a couple of brilliant run-outs - Martin Guptill(run-a-ball 79) and Jimmy Neesham. India did beat New Zealand in the DRS and fielding department but, at the end of the day, the chase-specialists faced second straight defeat despite having won the toss.

While Ross Taylor and Guptill added 70 odd runs each, stand-in skipper Latham made a point that it was the bowlers that won the game for New Zealand. A target of 274 might have seemed easy to chase down but the bowlers made it difficult for the Indian batsmen - who managed a good start but failed to carry it on. Pacers Southee-Bennett-Jamieson together caused India’s top-order collapse as at the end of 21 overs India were at 96/5.

“Obviously, a great victory today. Last game the batters won the game, today the bowlers did the job. I think that total was okay, it was a funny wicket. We managed to take wickets upfront and the bowlers kept taking wickets,” Latham was quoted as saying, by ESPNCricinfo, at the post-match presentation.

The New Zealand wicketkeeper verbally patted on the backs of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson whose experience and new prospect have added a new ray of hope for New Zealand.

“It was just about juggling, Tim[Southee] was struggling with illness as well. That epitomises the team. Kyle on debut was fantastic. Delighted for him,” he admitted.

According to Latham, New Zealand have finally made it to the winning end of pressure situations as opposed to what happened in the preceding T20I series. The stand-in skipper now aims at sealing the series 3-0.

“We've had some close games with India, delighted to get the win. It'll be great to win 3-nil from here. Fingers crossed, and hopefully, we keep learning,” Latham added.