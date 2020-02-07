Twitter reacts to ‘careless’ Abu Jayed gifting Pakistan wicket by 'refusing' to get back to crease

Witnessing a run-out in a game that involves Pakistan is not so rare, but today, the tables turned as the Men in Green were at the right side of things. In a crazy act of laziness, Bangladesh’s Abu Jayed gifted Pakistan his wicket thanks to his lethargic running which led to his own downfall.

In general, you’d like to believe that Pakistan comfortably hold the ‘worst runners in world cricket’ title. However, today in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh’s Abu Jayed produced a contender for what could be the worst run-out of the year, decade, and perhaps even the century.

Bangladesh, after a shaky start, thanks to some valuable middle-order contributions, scampered their way through to beyond 200, but a blistering spell from Shaheen Afridi meant that they only had one wicket left, with both the tail-enders batting. And in the 83rd over of the day, with the ground as dark as Manchester United’s future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the young left-armer steamed in to wrap up the innings. And as he bowled a full delivery outside leg-stump, the No.10 batsman Abu Jayed made some room for himself and awkwardly swatted it towards mid-on. The batsman, after hitting the ball, was keen on getting to the other end, but the non-striker was disinterested and said no to Jayed. And this is where the fun started.

After Ebadot Hossain turned the single down, Jayed, who was at his lethargic best, casually strode his way back to the crease, back-pedalling step-by-step. Sensing this, the fielder at mid-on, Mohammad Abbas, sent out a throw at the stumps hoping to catch the batsman off-guard. The throw hit the stumps, but the fielders were unsure if it was out, as the batsman seemed to have grounded the bat.

Well, the replays did show that the bat was grounded, but unfortunately, it was a good few inches away from the crease. As the throw approached the stumps, Jayed, who was literally centimetres away from the stumps, grounded the bat and slowly moved it towards the crease, similar to an arthritis patient with a stick who has walking difficulties. However, to his dismay, the bat got stuck on the ground and before he could drag it back to the crease, the ball clattered onto the stumps.

The Pakistani players could not believe their luck and unanimously let out a roar - with some even laughing - as the decision went up the big screen. Jayed, on the other hand, could only hide his face in shame as he walked back to the pavilion, with his wicket signaling stumps on Day 1.

This is what happened!

Indeed!

Noooo

No fiver😭

That runout pretty much sums up the Bangla innings....#PAKvBAN — CricCritic (@CricCritic2) February 7, 2020

Why would you do that Misbah?

Mohammad Abbas



17-9-19-2



Remember when Misbahahaha dropped him for the 1st Test v Australia?



He's Pakistan's Vern Philander#PakvBan — Dennis #KhelHumariHai (@DennisCricket_) February 7, 2020

Now that's amazing!

Mohammad #Abbas Today:

Overs: 17

Maiden: 9

Runs: 19

Wickets: 2

Economy: 1.11

Isn't it AMAZING!

Why can't we give him chance in One Day? #PAKvBAN — Abdullah (@SaidbyAbdullah) February 7, 2020

Look at that economy!

And then came Shaheen Shah Afridi!

There is no debate!

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a class apart — Abdullah🇵🇰 (@LetsPlayCrecket) February 7, 2020

What a crowd puller!

Shaheen Shah afridi 🐐🐐🐐🐐. Looks like I'm gonna be supporting Lahore qalandars for psl #PAKvBAN — Hamid (@MHamid7) February 7, 2020

Hold up hold up!

Shaheen shah Afridi Really Talented Bowler. Just Like Pakistan Great Wasim. Once Again Impressive Bowling Against BAN In Today. #PAKvBAN — Tanuj Kumar Singh (@iamTanujSi) February 7, 2020

Done!

Admit it or not But Shaheen Shah Afridi is the best bowler in this current Pakistan team in all formats.🖤 pic.twitter.com/IFE4RKgb5B — ZEE. 🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) February 7, 2020