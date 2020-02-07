SA vs ENG | England go pink to raise funds for breast cancer charities

England will join South Africa in raising funds for breast cancer charities by wearing a limited edition pink kit when the two teams play each other in the third ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second ODI scheduled to be held in Durban on Friday.

South Africa will step out for their traditional home ‘Pink Day’ match for the ninth time at the Wanderers on February 9. However, in a first for a visiting side, their opponents England have also joined the charitable initiative by pledging to sport similar kits. All the funds raised from the ODI will go towards the Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

“We’ve been proud to supply South Africa with pink jerseys for the past four years and to have both teams stepping out in special jerseys for the first time will be a special moment,” Liam Burns, New Balance’s head of cricket, told Reuters.

The limited-edition jerseys will also be available to fans via the England and Wales Cricket Board store, where it will be available from Friday.

Meanwhile, the English are looking to mount a comeback like in the Test series against the Proteas after losing the first ODI in Cape Town by seven wickets on Tuesday.