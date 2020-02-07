Today at 8:40 PM
A clinical bowling performance helped Maharashtra seal a big win over Odisha in the penultimate round of matches of the 2019-20 season. Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh was forced to settle for a draw against Jharkhand as weather conditions dented their hopes of a win for a second consecutive match.
10-wicket win keeps QF hopes alive for Maharashtra
When Anurag Sarangi and Govinda Poddar were on song for Odisha, it seemed like Maharashtra’s hopes of a win would be short-lived. But once Sarangi fell for 73, the hosts began picking up wickets in regular intervals. Poddar completed his ton, hitting 14 fours and two sixes en route his 118, and helped the visitors avoid an innings-defeat. But Mukesh Choudhary’s four for 99 — ably supported by three wickets apiece from Ashay Palkar and Satyajeet Bachhav — helped the hosts set up a 40-run target, which their openers achieved in 11 overs. For his unbeaten double century in Maharashtra’s first-innings, Ankit Bawne won the Man-of-the-Match award. With the seven points gained, Maharashtra moved up to 28 points and kept their hopes of a quarter-final berth alive.
Bad light rescues Jharkhand
Twice in a row, atmospheric conditions have proved to be Chhattisgarh’s villain. This time, the three points — maybe even four — dropped against Jharkhand may have permanently dented their hopes of a quarter-final spot. At stumps on day three, Jharkhand had reached 51 for no loss in their second innings, still trailing their visitors’ first-innings total by 266 runs. For his double century, Chhattisgarh skipper Harpreet Singh won the Man-of-the-Match award.
