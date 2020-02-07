10-wicket win keeps QF hopes alive for Maharashtra

When Anurag Sarangi and Govinda Poddar were on song for Odisha, it seemed like Maharashtra’s hopes of a win would be short-lived. But once Sarangi fell for 73, the hosts began picking up wickets in regular intervals. Poddar completed his ton, hitting 14 fours and two sixes en route his 118, and helped the visitors avoid an innings-defeat. But Mukesh Choudhary’s four for 99 — ably supported by three wickets apiece from Ashay Palkar and Satyajeet Bachhav — helped the hosts set up a 40-run target, which their openers achieved in 11 overs. For his unbeaten double century in Maharashtra’s first-innings, Ankit Bawne won the Man-of-the-Match award. With the seven points gained, Maharashtra moved up to 28 points and kept their hopes of a quarter-final berth alive.