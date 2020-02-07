Marnus Labuschagne the batsman who resembles me the most, remarks Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, on Friday, revealed that the Australian Marnus Labuschagne would be the closest to the right-hander himself in terms of technique, footwork and shot-making. Sachin also added that he was thoroughly impressed with the way Labuschagne played in the Ashes series against Jofra Archer.

14 Tests and 23 innings is all it took for Marnus Labuschagne to become of the top Test players in the world, surpassing the likes of Joe Root and Kane Williamson in the process. From being outside the top 100, the right-handed batsman surged his way into the top three of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. After what could be called an incredible summer for the right-hander, former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar himself admitted that the Australian is the closest to the Mumbaikar in terms of shot-making.

"His footwork is so precise. So he (Marnus Labuschagne) would be the one (closest to resembling me) I would say," said Sachin, reported India Today.

Labuschagne replaced fellow top-order batsman Steve Smith as a concussion substitute at Lord's, an event that changed the Australia batting order in the summer. After an impressive start to his international career, the right-hander went on to cement his position as a starter alongside Smith in the Australian summer. Since then, he has looked home at No.3 with his shot-making.

"I happened to be watching the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings. I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, This player looks special’. There is something about him."

Tendulkar admitted that footwork is not something that a player could learn physically, as it is more of a mental phenomenon. And in this case, he believes that Labuschagne has it in him mentally to employ footwork similar to the Indian himself.

"Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move. That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he concluded.