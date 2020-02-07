Jason Gillespie joins England Lions coaching staff for red-ball series

Jason Gillespie is all set to join the England Lions coaching staff for the upcoming four-day matches. Gillespie, who is also the Sussex head coach, will temporarily join the squad and will spend 12 days with them during their red-ball games in Australia scheduled to start from February 8.

The 44-year-old, who has around 400 international wickets to his name, said that he is excited to join England Lions and work with Richard Dawson and his support staff.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to work with Richard Dawson, his support staff and all the players. It’s a great chance to listen and learn from different people and I hope that I can add some value to the team from my own cricket experiences," said Gillespie, reported Cricbuzz.

The right-arm pacer further added that it will be a fun experience to work with Richard, who is a great friend and someone whom he's played with.

"Richard is a good friend of mine as someone I played and coached with Yorkshire and played against Australia, so I know what an excellent person and leader he is. It's going to be great fun and a really rewarding experience," added Gillespie.

The Lions will play their opening game against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart beginning from February 15. They will then play their final game against New South Wales XI after playing a pink-ball day-night game against Australia A at MCG.